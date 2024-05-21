Case Against Indore Man For Alleged Online Sexual Abuse Of Australian Girl

CBI developed the inputs by utilizing its expertise to geolocate the accused (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against a man from Indore in a case of online sexual abuse and intimidation of a minor girl from Australia, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

According to CBI officials, the case was registered against him based on inputs the CBI received through Interpol.

"It was alleged that the accused befriended the said minor girl on a social media platform Instagram. During a conversation with the said minor girl, he allegedly groomed her into sending him, her objectionable images and videos," they said.

As per officials, "It was further alleged that over a period of time when the said minor girl was reluctant to share images and videos, the accused started threatening her that he would release her images and videos to her friends and family members, as a result, she continued to share the videos and images under duress."

"Later, the victim blocked the accused on the said social media platform. However, the accused again contacted the said minor girl over WhatsApp to further intimidate her," they said.

CBI developed the inputs by utilizing its expertise to geolocate the accused to zero in on the accused's exact whereabouts and also to gather evidence.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating materials like computer hard disk, mobile phone etc.

An investigation is underway, and further details into the matter are awaited.