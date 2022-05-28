Carrying Dead Calf, Elephant Herd Walks From Garden To Garden In Bengal

The calf died yesterday morning in Dooars region's Chunabhati tea garden

Carrying her dead calf, an elephant along with her herd walked kilometres in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday, officials said. The herd of 30-35 elephants travelled over 7 kilometres.

"The elephants travelled at least 7 km from one garden to another, causing panic among the people," an officer said.

The calf died yesterday morning in Dooars region's Chunabhati tea garden in Banarhat block. The mother of the calf picked it up with the trunk and meandered from one tea garden to another along with her herd, forest officials said.

From Chunabhati, the elephants went to Ambari tea garden, Diana tea garden and Newdooars tea garden before laying the calf's body near a bush at Redbank tea garden.

Forest personnel are in the area, keeping a close watch on the situation.