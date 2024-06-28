'Can't Even Write...': Supreme Court Raps Bihar Teachers Over 'Skip Test' Request

The Supreme Court has criticised panchayat teachers of Bihar

Panchayat teachers from Bihar government schools who went to the Supreme Court seeking exemption from a competency test introduced by the state government in 2023 - if they want to continue working - returned home empty-handed.

The Supreme Court in strong remarks criticised the teachers for even thinking they can skip the competency test, and upheld the state law.

"Is this the level of education in the country? A postgraduate who gets a job and cannot even write an application for leave? When a state like Bihar tries to improve this system and conducts a qualifying examination for this, it is opposed," Justice BV Nagarathna said on the petition filed by the non-profit Parivartankari Prarambhik Sikshak Sangh.

The Supreme Court said teachers help build the nation, and "if you can't face these (competency) tests, then you should resign." Justice Nagarathna then upheld a decision of the Patna High Court and dismissed the petitions against the state law.

The state Education Department in 2023, using powers under Article 309 of the Constitution, had made rules for teachers employed by panchayats and local bodies and made them equivalent to school teachers recruited under the Bihar State School Teachers (Appointment, Transfer, Disciplinary Action and Service Conditions) Rules, 2023.

However, the state also made another rule for the qualifying examination - a computer-based one conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board.

Some four lakh panchayat teachers were involved in the case. The high court had also said that unless the contract teachers pass the eligibility test, no teacher can continue working. It was against the decision of the high court that the teachers filed the petition.