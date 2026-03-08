Bihar Board Opens Class 10 Answer Key Objection Window 2026; Raise Challenges Till March 13

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the objection window for the Class 10 (Matric) examination answer key and the deadline to submit objections is March 13, 2026, until 5 pm. The objection window will allow students to challenge any discrepancies they find in the responses.

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 17 to February 25, 2026, after which the board released the provisional answer keys on its official website. These answer keys enable students to check the correct responses for the objective-type questions asked in the exam and assess their performance.

Students must note that objections can be submitted only through the online portal, as no offline mode will be accepted. The board has also provided the option to raise objections subject-wise, allowing candidates to report errors in specific papers if required.

Once the objection window closes, the submissions will be reviewed by the board's expert committee. After examining the challenges raised by students, the board will prepare and publish the final answer key based on the committee's recommendations.

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2026: Steps to Raise Objections