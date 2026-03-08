Bihar Board Opens Class 10 Answer Key Objection Window 2026; Raise Challenges Till March 13

- The Bihar Board opened the objection window for Class 10 answer keys until March 13, 2026, 5 pm
- Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to 25, 2026, with provisional answer keys released online
- Objections must be submitted online only; offline submissions will not be accepted by the board
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the objection window for the Class 10 (Matric) examination answer key and the deadline to submit objections is March 13, 2026, until 5 pm. The objection window will allow students to challenge any discrepancies they find in the responses.
The Bihar Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 17 to February 25, 2026, after which the board released the provisional answer keys on its official website. These answer keys enable students to check the correct responses for the objective-type questions asked in the exam and assess their performance.
Students must note that objections can be submitted only through the online portal, as no offline mode will be accepted. The board has also provided the option to raise objections subject-wise, allowing candidates to report errors in specific papers if required.
Once the objection window closes, the submissions will be reviewed by the board's expert committee. After examining the challenges raised by students, the board will prepare and publish the final answer key based on the committee's recommendations.
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2026: Steps to Raise Objections
- Visit the official objection portal available on the BSEB website.
- Click on the link titled "Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2026."
- Enter the required login details, including roll code, roll number, and serial number.
- Select the subject and the specific question for which you want to raise an objection.
- Upload the supporting documents or evidence related to the objection.
- Submit the objection form and save or download it for future reference.