'Can't Abandon Our Own People': Rahul Gandhi On Alleged Abuse Of Indians In Ukraine

"My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence," said Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked the government to urgently share its evacuation plan with those stranded in Ukraine and their families, sharing a video of some students being harassed by the military as they tried to cross the border.

"My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this," he said on Twitter while sharing the video of some students.

"The GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can't abandon our own people," Mr Gandhi added.

My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this.



GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families.



We can't abandon our own people. pic.twitter.com/MVzOPWIm8D — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 28, 2022

Mr Gandhi and the Congress party have been criticising the government for not evacuating Indian students from Ukraine in time and have called for urgent steps to get them out after Russia invaded its neighbour.

A number of Congress leaders have shared videos of Indian students in Ukraine highlighting their plight and making appeals to the Indian government to evacuate them soon.