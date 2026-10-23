Cab, Smaller Hotels: How UP Influencer Shraddha Dubey Managed To Evade Cops

Model Shraddha Dubey, the prime accused in the murder of Shiva Sharma, has revealed details of her escape route and admitted that her boyfriend, Amir, had helped her evade the police, according to officials.

During hours of interrogation, Dubey disclosed several details but remained silent on certain aspects of the case. She was subsequently sent to jail. Investigators suspect that she kept her driver, Danish, with her to prevent him from revealing her secrets. She used him as a shield and a means of facilitating her escape.

In her statement to the police, Dubey admitted to travelling to Kanpur and Agra. On October 18, she reportedly visited a hotel in Kanpur to book a room. However, when the hotel staff asked her to produce identification, she left without completing the booking.

Dubey feared that if her photograph went viral following the murder case, the hotel staff might recognise her and inform the police. She subsequently booked a car and left for Nagpur without staying at the hotel.

She managed to evade the police for 11 days. Although she was fond of staying in large, luxurious hotels, she reportedly chose smaller hotels and lounges where identification documents were not required to avoid disclosing her identity.

Dubey also travelled to Rae Bareli but could not reach her home. Fearing that she might flee abroad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) issued a lookout circular.

During interrogation, Dubey reportedly admitted that Amir had been accompanying her since Lucknow and had helped her enter Nepal through Bahraich. Following her statement, the police are likely to add Amir's name to the First Information Report (FIR). Preparations are also underway to announce a reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to the DCP (Central), investigators are identifying people who allegedly helped Dubey and the other accused evade the police. Strict action will be taken against those found assisting them.

Investigators have also learnt that Dubey remained in contact with several people at the locations she visited. Police suspect that someone was continuously guiding her and helping her avoid arrest.

The DCP personally interrogated Dubey for hours. During questioning, she reportedly refrained from naming anyone and repeatedly complained of difficulty in breathing and speaking.

Meanwhile, Dubey was arrested in Nagpur by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Lucknow Police, officials said on Tuesday.

She had been on the run since October 9, when Sharma allegedly fell from the balcony of an apartment in Lucknow's Hazratganj area. His death was initially treated as an accidental fall, but later became a suspected murder case after his family alleged that he had been assaulted and tortured before being thrown from the building.

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