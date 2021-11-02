Bypolls Live Updates: Counting Of Votes In 13 States, 1 Union Territory Begins Today

Voting for the bypolls was held on October 30 across 13 states and one union territory (File)

Counting of votes will take place today in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies across 13 states and one union territory, where by-elections were held on October 30.

The three Lok Sabha bypolls were in Himachal Pradesh (Mandi), Madhya Pradesh (Khandwa) and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The assembly by-elections which saw a high turnout were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

Out of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties.