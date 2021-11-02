'Shed Arrogance': Congress Takes A Victor's Swipe At PM After Bypoll Wins

Randeep Singh Surjewala said the government must stop "looting" people through high fuel prices. File

Taking a winner's swipe after the results of bypolls emerged, the Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must "shed arrogance" and repeal the three farm laws farmers are protesting against.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress's general secretary and in-charge of the party's communication department, also said the central government must stop "looting" the public through high fuel prices and warned that "disdain for people's pain is harmful".

BJP has lost 2 out of 3 Lok Sabha seats.



In Assemblies, BJP has lost at most places in direct contest with INC. HP, Raj., Karnataka & Maharashtra have witnessed it.



Modi ji,

Shed arrogance!

Repeal 3 Black Laws!

Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas Loot!



Disdain for people's pain is harmful. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 2, 2021

"BJP has lost 2 out of 3 Lok Sabha seats. In Assemblies, BJP has lost at most places in direct contest with INC. HP, Raj., Karnataka & Maharashtra have witnessed it. Modi ji, Shed arrogance! Repeal 3 Black Laws! Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas Loot! Disdain for people's pain is harmful," the senior Congress leader tweeted.

In the bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats, the BJP has faced setbacks in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana -- the party is in power in both states.

In Himachal, it lost all the three Assembly seats that went to polls -- Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki -- to the Congress and is trailing in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

At Ellenabad in Haryana, the BJP candidate lost to Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala by over 6700 votes. Mr Chautala had earlier resigned as MLA from the seat to protest against the centre's farm laws. His re-election from the seat is being seen as the people's mandate against the laws.

The BJP, however, has some consolation in the Northeast.

In Assam, the party and its ally United Party People's Liberal have won one seat each and are trailing in the three others that went to polls.

BJP ally National People's Party has won the Rajbala seat in Meghalaya and is ahead in another seat in the state.

In Rajasthan, the Congress has won one Assembly seat and is leading in another. The BJP's hopes were dashed in West Bengal too, where the ruling Trinamool Congress is on the verge of victory in all four seats that went to polls, including two where the BJP won earlier this year.