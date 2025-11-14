BJP, Congress Win 2 Seats Each In Assembly Bypolls. A Look At Winners In Pics

The result of the Assembly by-elections 2025 gave a mixed outcome, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress winning two seats each. The by-election was held on eight seats across seven states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir along with the phase 2 of Bihar Assembly elections on November 11.

The BJP won two from Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha's Nuapada, while the Congress emerged victorious from Rajasthan's Anta and Telangana's Jubilee Hills. People's Democratic Party won the Budgam bypolls, Jharkhand Mukhti Morcha won the Ghatsila seat in Jharkhand, while Aam Aadmi Party registered a comfortable win from Punjab's Tarn Taran seat and Mizo National Front won the Dampa seat in Mizoram.

Here's a look at the winning candidates in pictures.

BJP's Devyani Rani wins the Nagrota by-election in J&K by a margin of 24647. She polled 42350 votes. PTI

Dr R Lalthangliana of Mizo National Front wins the Dampa seat in Mizoram by a thin margin of 562 votes. Facebook

Harmeet Singh Sandhu emerged victorious from Punjab's Tarn Taran seat by a margin of 12091 votes. Facebook

Congress candidate Pramod Jain wins Rajasthan's Anta seat by a margin of 15612 votes. File

Naveen Yadav of the Congress registered a thumping win from Telangana's Jubilee Hills by a margin of 24729 votes.

Somesh Chandra Soren of Jharkhand MFileukhti Morcha wins Jharkhand's Ghatsila seat by 38601 votes. Facebook

Jay Dholakia of the BJP registered a massive win from Odisha's Nuapada by 83748 votes. X/@UpasnaMohapatra

In Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic Party candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi wins the Budgam seat by 4478 votes. X/@IltijaMufti_

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP-led NDA is headed for a landslide win in Bihar. The NDA has crossed the majority mark with 205 seats in the 243-member Assembly.