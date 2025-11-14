BJP, Congress Win 2 Seats Each In Assembly Bypolls. A Look At Winners In Pics

- BJP and Congress each won two seats in the 2025 Assembly by-elections
- BJP victories came from Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha's Nuapada seat
- Congress won in Rajasthan's Anta and Telangana's Jubilee Hills constituencies
The result of the Assembly by-elections 2025 gave a mixed outcome, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress winning two seats each. The by-election was held on eight seats across seven states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir along with the phase 2 of Bihar Assembly elections on November 11.
The BJP won two from Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha's Nuapada, while the Congress emerged victorious from Rajasthan's Anta and Telangana's Jubilee Hills. People's Democratic Party won the Budgam bypolls, Jharkhand Mukhti Morcha won the Ghatsila seat in Jharkhand, while Aam Aadmi Party registered a comfortable win from Punjab's Tarn Taran seat and Mizo National Front won the Dampa seat in Mizoram.
Here's a look at the winning candidates in pictures.
Meanwhile, the ruling BJP-led NDA is headed for a landslide win in Bihar. The NDA has crossed the majority mark with 205 seats in the 243-member Assembly.
