Lok Sabha Bypolls: BJP Holds In Khandwa, Congress Ahead In Mandi

Bypolls Results 2021: Congress had lost this seat by 4,06,000 votes in 2019 LS elections.

The BJP, Congress and the Shiv Sena are leading in one each of the three Lok Sabha seats where bypolls were held on Saturday. Of these, the BJP is retaining Khandwa -- the constituency in Madhya Pradesh -- where Gyaneshwar Patil is leading the field.

In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is leading by 8,500 votes.

The Congress had fielded Pratibha Singh, the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who has pulled ahead of her BJP rival -- Kargil war hero Brigadier (Retd) Khushal Thakur.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar -- the wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who had allegedly committed suicide -- took a lead of over 4,000 votes in the initial trends.

After three rounds, Kalaben Delkar was leading by over 4,800 votes over her closest rival, the BJP's Mahesh Gavit.

The by-election was held after the death of sitting MP Mohan Delkar, an Independent.