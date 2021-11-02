Will Win By 'Handsome Margin': Tejashwi Yadav On Bihar Bypolls

Bihar Bypoll Results: Tejashwi Yadav said that he is closely monitoring the situation.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today exuded confidence and said that his party will win the bypolls by a "handsome margin" as the counting of votes for the two assembly seats began this morning.

The RJD leader said that he along with party workers are closely monitoring the situation on the ground to ensure that the mandate is not "stolen by anybody".

"We'll win by a handsome margin. If the administration or other people will try to create any disturbance, I'm here in Darbhanga. I'll not let the mandate be stolen by anybody. Our teams are here and overseeing everything," Mr Yadav, who is in Darbhanga to monitor the counting of the Kusheshwar Asthan assembly, told news agency ANI.

"No tampering of votes will be tolerated and I am here to monitor to keep our eyes on each and every activity of people present over here. We are winning that is for sure and we will not let any malpractice happen," he added.

He further said, "It is our duty to save democracy and the mandate given by the people should not be abducted. This is our right to stop any wrongful act and there are many ministers sitting over here, we have to keep an eye on them".

Bypolls were held on October 30 on Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly seats. The by-elections were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs, both belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Last week, Mr Yadav had accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of pressurising officials to make people vote in favour of a specific party.

In 2020, the ruling coalition, NDA secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while Congress won only 19 of the 70 seats it had contested.

With inputs from ANI