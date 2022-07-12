Bulldozer Action Against Accused In Assam Animal Rights Activist's Suicide

Vineet Bagaria hung himself on Thursday at his residence in Dibrugarh.

The Dibrugarh district administration on Tuesday morning carried an eviction drive and demolished the residence of Baidulla Khan at Ghoramara in Upper Assam.

Baidulla Khan is the main accused in businessman and animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria's suicide case.

The Dibrugarh district administration had issued a notice on July 8 to the accused. As per the notice, the two-storey building was illegally constricted violating all norms.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police(HQ) Bitul Chetia said, "The building was illegally constructed on the road without permission from the district administration. On July, 8, a notice was served and today we have carried out an eviction drive and demolished the two-storey building."

Assam Special DGP (law and order) GP Singh on Monday visited Vineet Bagaria's residence to offer condolences.

"Action will be taken against those who will violate the law," GP Singh said.

Vineet Bagaria, a noted businessman, hung himself on Thursday at his residence at Shani Mandir road in Dibrugarh.

Before his death, he had recorded a video accusing Baidulla Khan, Sanjay Sharma and Nishant Sharma of physically and mentally torturing him and his family over a piece of property.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier met and apologised to Vineet Bagaria's family.

Mr Sarma told the victim's family that he was "really ashamed" that the mafia dared to issue threats despite police presence.

"I have never been more ashamed," Chief Minister Sarma said.

Earlier in May, the Assam administration had demolished the houses of people who were accused of being involved in setting fire to a police station while protesting an alleged custodial death.

The demolition took place at Salonabari of Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday, May 23. The houses of five families were destroyed in the demolition drive.