British Tourist Allegedly Raped Near Goa's Palolem Beach

A British tourist was allegedly raped near Goa's Palolem beach, frequented by tourists (Representational)

A 48-year-old British woman tourist was allegedly raped by an unidentified man while she was walking towards a beach in Goa early in the morning today, a police official said. She was also robbed of her belongings by the man who fled from the area after committing the crime, he added.

The incident took place around 4 am in Goa's Canacona town, located around 100 km from Panaji, when the woman was heading towards the Palolem beach in South Goa district, police inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai told news agency Press Trust of India.

"The woman complained to the police that while she was walking from the Canacona railway station towards the beach, an unidentified person forcibly took her to a roadside where he raped her," he said.

The woman had gone to catch a train from Canacona to Thivim station located in North Goa district. But when she found out that the train was delayed, she decided to return to the place where she was staying near the Palolem beach, he said.

"The accused, who saw the woman walking alone, pushed her to a paddy field on the side of the road near a telecom company office. He first hit her in the eyes, due to which her vision was blurred for a few minutes, and then raped her," the police official said quoting the woman's complaint.

The accused later fled from the scene of the crime, and took three bags which belonged to the woman, he said.

A search is under way to arrest the suspect, he said, adding that some suspects from the area were being questioned by the police.

Mr Prabhudesai said the woman had been regularly visiting Goa for the last 10 years.

Canacona in South Goa is a tourism hub with popular beaches like Agonda and Palolem.

