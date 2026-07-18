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Boyfriend's Marriage Fixed, Heartbroken Techie Dies By Suicide In Mumbai

In her last letter addressed to her family, Keerthi wrote that her body be cremated in her boyfriend's native village and that the thali (wedding pendant) be tied to her body.

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Boyfriend's Marriage Fixed, Heartbroken Techie Dies By Suicide In Mumbai
She died by suicide on July 14 in her PG accommodation in Mumbai.
  • Keerthi, 26, died by suicide in Mumbai after her boyfriend's arranged marriage news
  • She had an eight-year relationship with Sai Sumanth from Prakasam district
  • Keerthi requested cremation in her boyfriend's village and thali tied to her body
What legal action can the victim's family take against the boyfriend?
Guntur:

Heartbroken as her boyfriend was getting married to another woman, Keerthi, a 26-year-old software professional from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, died by suicide in Mumbai last week.

The victim had been in a relationship with Sai Sumanth from Ponduru village in Prakasam district for eight years. She became deeply distressed after Sai's family arranged his marriage to someone else.

She died by suicide on July 14 in her PG accommodation in Mumbai.

In her suicide note addressed to her family, Keerthi wrote that her body be cremated in her boyfriend's native village and that the thali (wedding pendant) be tied to her body.

After the completion of the post-mortem examination in Mumbai on July 16, her family brought the body to her boyfriend's house in Ponduru, Prakasam district, and staged a protest.

Upon receiving the information, the Tanguturu police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Keerthi's funeral took place in Ponduru with the cooperation of locals and in the presence of the police.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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