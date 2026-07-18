Boyfriend's Marriage Fixed, Heartbroken Techie Dies By Suicide In Mumbai

Heartbroken as her boyfriend was getting married to another woman, Keerthi, a 26-year-old software professional from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, died by suicide in Mumbai last week.

The victim had been in a relationship with Sai Sumanth from Ponduru village in Prakasam district for eight years. She became deeply distressed after Sai's family arranged his marriage to someone else.

She died by suicide on July 14 in her PG accommodation in Mumbai.

In her suicide note addressed to her family, Keerthi wrote that her body be cremated in her boyfriend's native village and that the thali (wedding pendant) be tied to her body.

After the completion of the post-mortem examination in Mumbai on July 16, her family brought the body to her boyfriend's house in Ponduru, Prakasam district, and staged a protest.

Upon receiving the information, the Tanguturu police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Keerthi's funeral took place in Ponduru with the cooperation of locals and in the presence of the police.