Box Of Chocolate, Kite Flying In Jeff Bezos' Instagram Post On India Tour

Jeff Bezos has announced USD 1 billion investment in India.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is on a three-day visit to India, today shared some moments from his stay in the country. The Amazon founder's Instagram post includes box of chocolates, and also a video of him flying a kite.

"Discovered in my hotel room when I got to India. Seriously Impressive!," Mr Bezos captioned the post featuring chocolate spread on a table.

The other story shows Mr Bezos, dressed in a purple kurta, showing off his kite-flying skills.

Jeff Bezos began his three-day visit to India on Tuesday by visiting Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat.

He has announced USD 1 billion investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online and committed to exporting USD 10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025.

"The 21st century is going to be the Indian century," the Amazon founder said, adding: "This country has something special: its dynamism. I also predict that the most important alliance in the 21st century will be between India and the United States."

Jeff Bezos is expected to meet top government functionaries and business leaders during the trip.

Mr Bezos' visit to India comes at a crucial time as the Competition Commission of India has ordered an enquiry into the business practices of the e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart.

"We want Indian e-commerce market free from all glitches, unhealthy and unfair business practices, and till the government takes any action, our national agitation will continue," said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Thousands of small traders across 300 cities have planned protests against his visit, claiming the firm is distorting local retail market.

Amazon has committed $5.5 billion in India investments and sees the country as a key growth market.