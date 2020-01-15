Jeff Bezos High-Fives 'Instructors' After Kite-Flying In Delhi. Watch

Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos high-fiving each child, thanking his "excellent teachers"

Jeff Bezos, in India on a three-day visit, showed off his kite-flying skills in an Instagram post. "Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite," wrote the Amazon CEO, with the hashtag #thankyou India.

In a purple kurta, Jeff Bezos is seen wading into a group of children flying kites in Delhi. A boy hands him a kite and instructs him on how to get it soaring.

"Have you flown a kite in your life," a young girl asks.

"I have flown kites when I was a kid," Mr Bezos replied. "Haven't flown a kite in a long time, it brings back memories..."

Another child asked whether he was missing it.

"I am," he said, handing the kite back to the boy.

"Alright! Whoo! My kite-flying instructors. Thank you, you are excellent teachers," said the Amazon boss, high-fiving each child.

Mr Bezos, who arrived last evening in New Delhi, will attend a company event in the city and is also likely to meet senior government officials.

He is expected to have a fireside chat with Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal. Yesterday, he paid his respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat and was seen in a white kurta and a rust-colored Indian vest.

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

