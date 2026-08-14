Boulder Falls On Car Of BJP MP Headed To Tunnel Tragedy Site In Uttarakhand

BJP leader Anil Baluni had a close shave on Friday morning as a boulder fell on his car in Uttarakhand. The Member of Parliament from Garhwal had been going to Chamoli in the wake of the tunnel collapse when the incident took place at Totaghati, near the state's Srinagar.

The boulder damaged the front portion of the car. The MP left for Chamoli in another car.

On Thursday, at least seven people were killed and many sustained injuries after water and debris entered a tunnel in Chamoli.

Many workers were still trapped. 18 workers were rescued.

Also read: 7 Killed, 3 Trapped As Water, Debris Enter Tunnel In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

At least 28 people had been working at the project site of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd (THDC) in Chamoli's Pipalkoti. A huge amount of water carrying debris entered the under-construction tunnel.

"This is a deeply tragic incident... The entire administrative team and all my colleagues have arrived, and our priority is to provide continuous support to those engaged in the rescue operations," local MLA Lakhpat Butola had said.

Most of the workers are natives of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

"I spoke to the injured workers admitted to the hospital; their condition is stable. I have also informed the chief ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh that their residents, those injured or involved in the incident, are receiving treatment here. I have also spoken to the chief medical superintendent," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into the rescue-and-relief operation.