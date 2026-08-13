Uttarakhand Launches Free Online Coaching Scheme For Competitive Exams

The Uttarakhand government is preparing to launch the Chief Minister Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026, a new scheme aimed at helping students prepare for competitive and entrance examinations without having to pay for expensive coaching.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the scheme, and its formal launch is expected soon. Once launched, the programme will provide free online coaching to students pursuing higher education in universities as well as government and government-aided colleges across the state.

Students can prepare for several exams

Under the scheme, students will be able to access coaching for a range of competitive examinations. These include Civil Services, Defence Services, Banking, Railways and Staff Selection Commission examinations.

The programme will also cover entrance and eligibility tests such as Common Admission Test, Management Aptitude Test, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, National Eligibility Test and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test.

The government plans to provide study material and guidance through online classes, allowing students to prepare from their homes.

Focus on students in remote areas

The scheme is expected to be particularly useful for students living in Uttarakhand's remote and hilly regions. Many students in these areas have limited access to coaching centres and may also find private coaching difficult to afford.

By offering coaching online and free of cost, the government aims to give students from different parts of the state a better chance to prepare for competitive examinations.