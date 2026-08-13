From Maoist Camps To Modelling Ramps: Former Women Rebels Wow The Internet

When people hear the word Maoist, they often picture armed militants living deep inside forests and remaining disconnected from mainstream society. However, the lives of many former Maoists have changed dramatically after surrendering and choosing to rejoin normal life. A striking example of this transformation was seen in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where former women Maoists who once carried weapons in the dense forests of Bastar walked the ramp at a National Handloom Day event. The women, who have since joined the mainstream, received loud applause from the audience as they showcased handloom outfits on the runway.

Their appearance highlighted a remarkable journey from conflict to community life. Many of these former Maoists are now building new careers, working with organisations, participating in social initiatives and pursuing opportunities that were once beyond their reach.

Watch the video here:

The ramp walk was more than a fashion event. It symbolised rehabilitation, empowerment and a fresh start for women who have chosen to leave behind a life of insurgency. Their confident presence on stage served as an indicator that reintegration into society can open up new possibilities and inspire hope for the future.

The video of the event has since gone viral on social media, drawing a wave of reactions from users impressed by the women's transformation. Many described the scenes as difficult to imagine just a few years ago. "Unbelievable scenes. I could never have imagined this happening a few years ago. This is the truest form of empowerment," one X user wrote. Another commented, "If this is true, kudos to everyone involved. They do not look like former maoists at all. Why don't such stories receive wider publicity?" A third user called the transformation "truly incredible", noting the journey from Maoist insurgency to walking the ramp. Another commenter pointed out that many of the participants came from regions affected by Left Wing Extremism for decades and said their appearance on the ramp reflected the opportunities that have emerged as they become part of mainstream society.