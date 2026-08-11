Bhopal-Raipur Travel Time To Halve With Rs 15,000-Crore Road Projects

The journey from Bhopal to Raipur is set to become much shorter, with the Madhya Pradesh government giving the green signal to the Jabalpur-Bhopal greenfield expressway and the Jabalpur-Mandla-Chhattisgarh border six-lane road project. With a total budget of Rs 15,000 crore for the two projects, the travel time between Bhopal and Raipur is expected to come down from 14-15 hours to 6-7 hours. The greenfield expressway will pass through Bhopal, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, and Mandla before reaching the Chhattisgarh border. The project is expected to strengthen connectivity between Bhopal and Raipur and form an important inter-state corridor in central India.

The highway between Jabalpur, Mandla, and Raipur will be upgraded. The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to convert the road from Jabalpur to Raipur via the Chhattisgarh border and Chilpi Ghat into a six-lane expressway at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore. The road is a main trade route connecting Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The project is part of the Bhopal-Jabalpur Greenfield Expressway, which has been approved for further expansion. Vehicles on the expressway will be able to travel at speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour, helping reduce travel time.

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The distance between Bhopal and Jabalpur is currently 320 km. It will be reduced to 255 km after the greenfield highway is constructed. The journey, which currently takes 6-7 hours, will then take 2.5-3 hours.

The Jabalpur-Chhattisgarh border section will further reduce the travel time between Jabalpur and Raipur. The journey, which currently takes 7-8 hours, is expected to take 3.5-4 hours after the six-lane corridor is completed.

The entire project will benefit cities in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Damoh, Sagar, Dindori, and Mandla. In Chhattisgarh, Raipur, Kawardha, Bemetara, and Simga will benefit from the route.

The expressway will also help tourists travelling between the two states. The state government has announced a Rs 5,500-crore tiger corridor connecting Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Panna Tiger Reserve, making these destinations easier to reach from Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Raipur.

The project is considered one of the biggest projects in central India and is expected to strengthen connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in trade, medical facilities, and tourism.