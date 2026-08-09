Man Uses Chhattisgarh Chief Justice's Photo In Ritual To Get Relative's Bail

A man was questioned by Bilaspur Police on Saturday for allegedly taking part in a 'tantrik' ritual with a photograph of the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court in a bid to secure bail for a relative.

The bizarre incident took place at a cremation ground in Devri village under Sipat police station limits on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

Villagers saw four men engaged in suspicious activities late at night, and accosted them. While three of them ran away, Rishikesh Kumar was caught and handed over to police, said Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh.

Police recovered ritual materials including a fish, lemons, vermilion and photographs of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and two other persons from the spot, the SP said.

During questioning, Kumar allegedly told police that his relative Priyanshu Bole had been arrested along with a few others in a case of stabbing. While one of them got bail, the applications of the other accused were pending before the court.

Kumar and his three friends visited the cremation ground after watching a video of a tantrik who claimed that a ritual helps secure bail, he told police.

Further investigation is underway, SP Singh said. According to police, one of the photographs found at the spot was of Priyanshu Bole, while another was of the victim in the stabbing case.

Singh warned that strict action would be taken against anyone performing such rituals. "Bail can not be obtained by performing any ritual. Criminals should reform themselves," he said.

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