22 Injured As Bus Carrying Faridabad Tourists Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

A bus carrying 22 passengers to Mukteshwar, a tourist destination in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, lost control and fell into a gorge. All 21 tourists and the driver were rescued and are injured.

After receiving information about the accident near Satbunga, near Mukteshwar, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), police, State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), the district administration, and locals arrived at the scene.

They rescued all passengers and transported them by ambulance to the hospital.

Bhawali's Chief Medical Officer, Ravikant Semwal, remained at the scene.

The rescue team formed a human chain to carry the injured to safety.

All passengers were reportedly from Faridabad and were returning to Bhawali after visiting Mukteshwar.