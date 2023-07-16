Border Security Force Intercepts Pak Drone In Punjab's Amritsar District

The drone was recovered from a farm, the Border Security Force said (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) this evening intercepted a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab's Amritsar district and foiled a contraband smuggling attempt, a BSF official said.

A search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Hasimpura village in the Amritsar district on the basis of specific information, an official statement said.

"During the search at about 5:10 pm on July 16, BSF troops recovered a drone (Hexacopter) from the farming field adjacent to Hasimpura," it said.

Earlier on July 9, a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab Police, recovered a Pakistani drone from near the international border in Amritsar district.

The drone was recovered from the outskirts of Kakkar village following a search operation by the BSF and the Punjab Police.