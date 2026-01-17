Drones Spotted In Jammu And Kashmir Again, 4th Time In A Week

Drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were spotted at two locations in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the fourth such sighting in a week.
At 7:15 pm, a drone hovered near an Army camp for two minutes before returning to Pakistani territory. Half an hour later, a second aerial incursion was reported in the Abtal area along the International Border.
In response, security forces have bolstered the counter-infiltration grid and launched search operations. Checkpoints have been established on border-adjacent roads to monitor suspicious movement.
This follows a major arms recovery in Paloora, Samba, where a Pakistan-backed cache - including pistols, grenades, and ammunition -was seized. Authorities are investigating whether these latest flights were linked to the arms drop or intended for further smuggling into the Jammu region.
