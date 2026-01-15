Drones Spotted In Jammu And Kashmir Again, Third Time In Five Days

The army fired at drones that were spotted in the Jammu and Poonch sectors this evening, defence sources said. This was the third drone sighting in Jammu and Kashmir in five days.

The first drone was seen in the Jammu sector, after which the army immediately launched counter unmanned aerial system (UAS) measures.

The second drone was seen flying in Poonch sector's Degwar, sources said.

Pakistani forces across the Line of Control (LoC) are known to use heavy-duty drones to drop supplies for terrorists hiding on the Indian side. Terrorists also use drones to carry weapons across the LoC or the International Border.

Many drones carrying drugs have been shot down along the IB in Punjab in recent years.

The latest drone sightings come after a lull for several months following India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025.