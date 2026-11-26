The body of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable, who had gone missing while chasing suspected cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district, was retrieved from the Kushiyara river on Wednesday morning, a senior BSF official has said.

Constable (GD) K Venu, 32, was posted at the Harinagar Border Outpost (BOP) in Katigorah. On Monday, he and another jawan had jumped into the Barak river while chasing suspected smugglers who had allegedly taken the water route to escape. The BSF constable had been missing since.

His body was recovered at around 8:20 am on Wednesday near Steamerghat in Sribhumi district, downstream along the river, BSF Mizoram and Cachar Frontier has confirmed.

There were no external injuries on his body, sources added. His body will be sent to his hometown in Telangana by air, accompanied by BSF officials, after the post-mortem examination, and will be accorded state honours. His family members have been informed, an official said.

The jawan's disappearance had triggered a buzz that he might have been taken into Bangladesh. However, the BSF had denied receiving any such information from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The incident had occurred early Monday morning near Harinagar BOP, after BSF personnel received specific intelligence inputs about the movement of four to five suspected cattle smugglers in the border area.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Cachar, Partha Pratim Das, the BSF company commander had informed him that Head Constable Jitendra Yadav and Constable Venu had gone to intercept the suspects. When challenged, the suspects allegedly jumped into the river. The BSF personnel followed them into the water in pursuit. While Head Constable Yadav managed to swim back to safety, Constable Venu went missing.

A search operation was launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), river police and BSF personnel to look for the missing jawan. His body was eventually recovered on Wednesday morning, the BSF said.