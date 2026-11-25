A flying car that can take off vertically, hover in the air and land without a runway has completed its maiden test flight in China. The domestically developed prototype, which has neither conventional wings nor exposed rotor blades, took to the skies in Changsha, Hunan province, marking a step forward in the country's efforts to develop flying vehicles.

Footage of the test flight was shared on X by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong. The video shows the compact, single-seat vehicle rising vertically from a paved surface, hovering steadily in the air, making a few movements mid-flight and landing smoothly.

Unlike conventional aircraft and helicopters, the prototype does not rely on wings or exposed propellers to fly. Instead, it uses a multi-stage thrust-vectoring ducted-fan propulsion system, which allows it to take off and land vertically without requiring a runway.

According to the company, the aircraft is the world's first piloted vehicle to use this particular propulsion technology. Its design houses the rotating blades inside enclosed ducts rather than leaving them exposed, a feature intended to improve safety during low-altitude flights.

Yang Yang, the company's technical director, said the system uses thrust vectoring to generate lift and control the aircraft's altitude. The enclosed design also reduces the risks associated with exposed rotors while producing less noise and consuming less energy during cruising compared with conventional multi-rotor aircraft.

What Are The Flying Car's Specifications?

The single-seat prototype has a maximum takeoff weight of 280 kg and can carry a payload of up to 120 kg. It has a maximum flight speed of 150 kmph, a reported range of 300 km and a designed maximum flight altitude of 3,000 metres.

However, its typical operating altitude is around 100 metres, making it suitable for low-altitude applications.

The vehicle can also transition to road driving after landing, allowing it to operate as both an aircraft and a road vehicle.

The company said the prototype has undergone tests in complex urban environments, simulated adverse weather conditions and different operational scenarios. Following its initial small-scale trials, the project is now entering the pre-production testing phase.

What Could The Flying Car Be Used For?

While flying cars are often associated with personal transport and futuristic urban travel, the company is initially looking at more practical applications.

These include firefighting, emergency response and disaster relief operations. According to Yang, the vehicle could be particularly useful during earthquakes, floods and landslides, when damaged roads make it difficult for rescue teams to reach affected areas.

In such situations, emergency personnel could drive the vehicle to an accessible location before taking off vertically to reach areas cut off by road.

The technology could also have applications in last-mile deliveries and short-distance passenger transport.

The company is already working on a larger version of the aircraft. Yang said its technical design has been finalised, with future models potentially capable of carrying up to 15 passengers.