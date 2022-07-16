Border Police Jawan Fires At 3 Colleagues, Then Kills Himself: Cops

This is second major fratricide incident in J&K in last 24 hours (Representational image)

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan shot at and injured his three colleagues on Saturday before shooting himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district.

This is second major fratricide incident in J&K in last 24 hours. On Friday, two Army jawans were killed and two others injured during a fratricide incident in Poonch.

Constable Bhupendra Singh shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

The injured are admitted to a hospital and are out of danger, the officer added.

The constable belonged to the 8th battalion of the force and was presently deputed to the 'F' company of the 2nd ad-hoc battalion of the ITBP deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for security duties.

