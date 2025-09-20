Advertisement
INDIA
INDIA
Soldier Killed In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K's Udhampur

Read Time: 1 min
The terrorists were believed to be trained in jungle warfare.
  • A soldier was killed in a gun battle with terrorists in Udhampur district
  • The encounter took place in Basantgarh, a tri-junction of Jammu, Doda, and Kathua
  • Two terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation by the army
A soldier was killed in action during a fierce gun battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, official sources said. The encounter occurred last evening after the army said that an intelligence-based operation was launched at the Basantgarh area of Udhampur - a mountainous tri-junction connecting Udhampur, Doda, and Kathua districts in the Jammu region.

The terrorists were believed to be trained in jungle warfare.

Basantgarh witnesses frequent face-offs between terrorists and security forces.

This is the second major encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two weeks. Earlier, two soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer of the army, were killed during a gun battle in the Kulgam district. According to the army, two terrorists were killed in the encounter.

Jammu region, which was free from terrorism, has become a major security challenge over the last four years. With increased activities of battle-hardened terrorists in Jammu, the government has reinforced the counter-terrorism grid by deploying thousands more troops and paramilitary personnel in the region.

Jammu And Kashmir, Udhampur Encounter, Soldier Killed
INDIA
INDIA
