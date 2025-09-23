Advertisement
Soldier Dies From Gunshot In J&K's Udhampur

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain whether the soldier died of accidental firing or committed suicide, officials said.

Read Time: 1 min

The armyman was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. (Representational)
Jammu:

A soldier died from a bullet fired from his service rifle outside a military hospital in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.



The soldier-driver was waiting in a parked medicine supply vehicle in the main town when he was hit by a fatal gunshot.

His colleagues rushed to the scene on hearing the gunfire and found him in a pool of blood. The armyman was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officials said. 

