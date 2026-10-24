Bodies Of 3 Keralites Who Died In German Apartment Fire Brought Home

The bodies of three people from Keralam who died in a fire at a residential building in Germany were brought to the state on Friday, officials said.

The victims were Sivin Johny (26) of Kalady in Ernakulam district, Nova Sabu (25) of Kattappana in Idukki district, and Anjali Sheela Joy (27) of Chemmakkad in Kollam district.

According to reports, the three died in a fire at a residential building in Bochum, Germany, last week.

Officials at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said the bodies of Johny and Joy arrived at the airport early Friday.

Relatives and public representatives received the bodies, which were then taken to their respective hometowns in ambulances.

Johny's body was taken to a hospital in Aluva to complete the formalities before being shifted to his residence at Manickamangalam near Kalady, officials said. Funeral prayers began at his house at 2 pm, followed by burial at St Rocky's Church in Manickamangalam, family members said.

Joy's body was also taken to her hometown after the formalities were completed, officials said.

Sabu's body arrived on another flight that reached CIAL by 8.40 pm, they said. After the formalities were completed, the body was handed over to relatives, who took it to her native place.

State government agency NORKA Roots made arrangements to bring the bodies to Keralam, officials said.

Earlier, Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced that the state government would bear the expenses of bringing the bodies to Keralam.

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