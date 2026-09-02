"Blessings Of Lord Ram": Air Force Veteran To NDTV On Trust CEO Role

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retired) who was appointed the first Chief Executive Officer of the Ayodhya Ram temple, told NDTV today that he feels fortunate that he has been given the chance to serve the nation for 40 years and then directly at the Ram temple. The former officer has been appointed the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust's first Chief Executive Officer after a long and complicated process following donation theft at the temple that had shocked the country.

Asked if he is looking forward to the challenge of negotiating a different terrain, Air Marshal Mishra, in an exclusive interview, told NDTV: "Agar yeh Prabhu Shri Ram ki aagya hai, toh ismein mere looking forward ya maanne na maanne ka koi adhikaar nahi banta. (If this is the command of Lord Shri Ram, then I have no right to question it or feel any other way about looking forward to it or not.)

Air Marshal Mishra has held several commanding positions in the Indian Air Force and was the chief of its Western Command during Operation Sindoor.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, Air Force Test Pilots School, Bangalore, Air Command and Staff College, USA and the Royal College of Defence Studies, he retired in May this year after serving in the forces for 35 years.

His appointment is part of the structural changes in the Temple Trust following the donation theft in Ayodhya. Three new members have been added to the trust. They are: Madan Mohan Pandey from Ayodhya, Mahesh Bhagchandka from Delhi and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.

Asked whether he would be able to put the controversies to rest, he said, "Like I said, once you are on the new path, you must learn from the previous one... with the help of the guidance of the trust and with the blessings of Lord Ram, I am very sure that I'll be able to put in my best in administering the temple".

Asked what his message will be to the billions of Ram Bhakts across the country, Air Marshall said, "The only thing I am feeling presently is that I'm fortunate. I'm full of gratitude, and look forward to doing my best in the coming future".