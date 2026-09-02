BJP Making All Appointments: Akhilesh Yadav's Jibe On Temple Trust Overhaul

The structural changes in the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust and the appointment of three officials has drawn massive criticism -- almost as much as the donation theft that set off the process. The temple trust has appointed three new members -- Madan Mohan Pandey from Ayodhya, Mahesh Bhagchandka from Delhi and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad - after a handful of its officials were arrested and several resigned taking moral responsibility

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Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, has been appointed the organisation's first Chief Executive Officer. He is expected to handle the temple management and financial affairs.

"The CEO has been appointed to legalise the theft of offerings," said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai.

"There is no need for a CEO there. A religious scholar should be appointed. The appointment should be made by religious leaders, Shankaracharyas, saints and seers," Rai added.

"It was these very people who made the appointments," said Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

"They might claim to be impartial, but it is the BJP that is making the selections. And if the bigwigs were given a clean chit, why aren't their subordinates - those who served them - being given one too?" he said.

"Nothing that has transpired is hidden from Lord Shri Ram. There has been theft of donations and a mockery made of faith; the truth is that even beggars outside a temple would never steal the offerings. Yet here, just imagine-a massive theft has been committed against God Himself," he added.

"This has proved that under BJP rule, the only institution whose integrity remains intact is the Army, whether it is a paper leak case or a theft at the Ram Temple," said SP spokesman Azam Khan.

Eight people allegedly linked to donation theft have been arrested. Many of them were caught in the act on camera. The temple Trust's general secretary Champat Rai had to resign after the matter triggered a massive political row. His driver was one of the men arrested in connection with the matter. Rai has been given clean chit in the theft case by the Special Investigation Team probing the matter.

The temple trust said the new appointments have been made keeping in mind parameters like institutional leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision. They were judged in a 600-mark evaluation process. The final interviews of 16 candidates took place in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12. The men finally appointed are "highly qualified professionals," the trust has said.