Blackmail, Marriage Pressure Drove 28-Year-Old UP Cop To Suicide: Police

A 28-year-old police sub-inspector died on a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia in an alleged suicide linked to blackmail by a woman, an officer said on Sunday.

He was posted at the Chitbarhagaon police station in Ballia.

SP Iraj Raja said that on Saturday night, approximately between 7 and 8 pm, police received information that an individual had died by suicide by lying down on a railway track. This was mentioned in an MRO report filed by a railway loco pilot at the next station. Upon reaching the scene, police personnel discovered a bullet motorcycle parked nearby, he said.

A thorough investigation led to the identification of the victim as sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar (28). He was a native of Sant Kabir Nagar and had been posted at the Chitbarhagaon police station for the past 11 months.

The SP said Kumar had been in a romantic relationship with a young woman from the Sikandarpur police station area. The woman was allegedly pressuring him to marry her and also blackmailing him.

Two years ago, the same woman had filed a rape case against another police official, according to Raja.

The family members of the victim have been informed, and the police are currently taking the necessary legal action in the matter.

The body of the victim is being sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.



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