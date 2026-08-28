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Cop Shoots Himself With Service Revolver In Guwahati

Following the incident, a team from Basistha Police Station reached the spot and recovered the body.

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Cop Shoots Himself With Service Revolver In Guwahati
Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

A police personnel, identified as Parikshit Baishya, allegedly died by suicide at a residential complex in Guwahati's Basistha area on Thursday, officials said.

Baishya was staying at the CID residential premises in Basistha. He allegedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver.

Following the incident, a team from Basistha Police Station reached the spot and recovered the body.

Preliminary information indicates that family issues may have been behind the incident. Baishya's wife and child are reportedly staying in Delhi, officials said.

Preliminary information suggests that family issues may have been behind the incident. Baishya's wife and child are reportedly staying in Delhi, officials said.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

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