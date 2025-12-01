Agra Cop's Father Disputes Suicide, Claims She Was Strangled, Then Hanged

The father of a 28-year-old female constable who was claimed to have hanged herself has said she was likely strangled, police said on Monday.

Karamveer Singh, a farmer from Baiman village in Agra, claimed the last rites of his daughter Hemlata on Sunday.

"She was not the type to take her own life," he said, and claimed his daughter was strangled and then hanged.

Police said Karamveer Singh has not submitted any written complaint so far.

Hemlata, posted at Roraawar Police Station, was living in a rented house in the Bannadevi area and was found dead in her room on Saturday.

Bannadevi SHO S P Singh said the post-mortem report did not reveal any conclusive findings.

DIG Prabhakar Choudhry told reporters on Monday that the death appeared to be a suicide as the house was locked from inside when police arrived.

Police were alerted by a friend of the constable, who noticed her WhatsApp status that indicated she was going to kill herself.

Police broke open the door and found Hemlata hanging.

