'There Was Some Confusion': BJP's U-Turn Hours After Suspending 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra'

Earlier, BJP had announced to suspend the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan.

Hours after deciding to suspend its "Jan Aakrosh Yatra" in Rajasthan in view of a rising number of coronavirus cases globally, the BJP said it will go ahead with its plan of holding public meetings in assembly constituencies while following the COVID-19 protocol.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said there was some confusion regarding the Jan Aakrosh Yatra which has been cleared now and the Jan Aakrosh Sabhas (meetings) will take place as per the schedule.

Earlier, the party had announced to suspend the yatra.

With an eye on the Assembly polls due next year in Rajasthan, BJP chief J P Nadda launched the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the Congress-ruled state to corner the Ashok Gehlot government on issues related to farmers and governance on December 1.

"The BJP has suspended Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases. For the BJP, people come first before politics. For us the safety of people, their health is priority," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh had said in New Delhi.

A few hours later, BJP state president Satish Poonia said there was some confusion regarding suspension of the yatra but the public meetings will continue.

"Against the misrule of the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatras took place from December 1 to 14. Under this yatra, we have directly and indirectly reached out to two crore people," he said.

"So far, Jan Aakrosh sabhas have been organised in 41 assembly constituencies. Since there is no advisory of the central and state governments, there was some confusion, the confusion was about suspending yatras but our public meetings will take place," he said in a video statement here.

He said the Covid protocol will be followed in the public meetings and the meetings will continue till there is any advisory from the central and state governments.

Amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too raised concerns over the global rise in COVID-19 cases. He asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country.

The minister said India has been reporting 153 new cases on an average every day as against 5.87 lakh on a daily basis across the world.

