BJP MLA, 2 Others Injured In Accident On Udaipur Highway

BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, her personal assistant and driver were injured in an accident on the Udaipur-Rajsamand Highway here in the district on Saturday, police said.

At around 1 am near Amberi in Udaipur, Maheshwari's car, while coming from Rajsamand, was allegedly hit by a Gujarat-registered vehicle when the latter was taking a turn at a cut, police said.

Maheshwari sustained rib fractures while her personal assistant, Jai and driver, Dharmendra, were also injured in the accident, the police said, adding that all were admitted to a private hospital in Udaipur.

Four men travelling in the Gujarat-registered vehicle have been detained, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)