Rajasthan BJP Leader Shot By Man On Bike, Bullet Goes Through Back

In a shocking broad-daylight shooting on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, Ramesh Inani, a former BJP secretary (Chittorgarh), was critically injured after a helmeted assailant on a motorcycle opened fire on him.

Inani sustained bullet wounds to his back and leg, with one bullet reportedly passing through his back.

The attack took place near the City Petrol Pump in the Kotwali police station area. Inani, who was travelling on his scooter for work, was immediately rushed to the district hospital.

Given the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to Udaipur, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Tripathi, the attacker had been following Inani on a motorcycle and fired two rounds after overtaking his scooter near the petrol pump. The first bullet struck Inani in the back and passed through.

The second bullet hit his leg, causing him to fall off the scooter. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, showing the assailant fleeing the scene immediately after firing.

SP Tripathi said the police teams reached the spot promptly after receiving information.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, with investigators not ruling out possibilities such as personal enmity or business rivalry.

Police are now examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the attacker. The number plate of the suspect's motorcycle appeared blurred, but a technical team has been engaged to trace it.

Officials are confident of an arrest soon. As news of the shooting spread, panic gripped the area. Local MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya visited the district hospital to meet the injured leader and urged the police to arrest the accused immediately.

Ramesh Inani served as the BJP city secretary from 2019 to 2022 and also runs a courier business. He is a well-known figure in Chittorgarh's political and business circles. The incident has sparked panic in the city, while police officials said that the investigation is in progress. All CCTV cameras are being monitored to trace the whereabouts of the accused.

