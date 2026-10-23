BJP Worker Killed In Bengal's Malda, 1 Arrested. Family Blames Trinamool

A BJP worker was stabbed to death in the Ramkeli area of Malda's English Bazar police station in West Bengal on Tuesday. The killers also shot at his body to make sure he was killed.

The incident sparked chaos in the area on Wednesday evening, with several people injured in clashes following the murder.

The victim has been identified as Sameer Ghosh (27), a BJP worker. His family have accused the opposition Trinamool Congress of the murder.

A complaint has been filed against a Trinamool worker identified as Shatru Ghosh and his group. The victim's brother, Vivek Ghosh, has claimed that Sameer was murdered because of a long-standing dispute with the Trinamool.

Cops have arrested an accused, Ranjan Ghosh, in connection with the incident, Malda District Superintendent of Police Anupam Singh said. Officials are now looking for the firearm used in the murder.

Police and central forces are patrolling the area to keep the situation in control.

Englishbazar Assembly MLA and state chief constable Amlan Bhaduri said, "Our party worker was killed for political reasons. All those who killed him are Trinamool members. I have asked the police to take immediate action."

Their district BJP paid tribute by placing party flags on the body of the victim.

A search is underway in the area to find the remaining accused.

(With inputs from Karunamoy Singha)