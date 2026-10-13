Man Stabs 30-Year-Old Wife To Death In Hyderabad, Flees

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following a domestic dispute in Hyderabad. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused, who is reported to be on the run.

The victim, identified as Ajmera, lived with her husband, Mohammed Mustafa. The couple, who were originally from West Bengal, had reportedly been married for around 15 years and had three sons.

According to preliminary reports, an argument broke out on Monday between the couple over an issue that has not yet been established. During the altercation, Mustafa allegedly attacked Ajmera with a knife, resulting in her death, before fleeing the scene.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the house and began an investigation. The woman's body was shifted to the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The police have registered a case in connection with the alleged murder and formed special teams to trace Mustafa.

The couple's three children were present at the time of the alleged crime. Police are following the required procedures to record their statements.

Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the incident and are working to establish the motive behind the alleged killing.

Further investigation is underway.