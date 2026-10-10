Hyderabad Woman Stabbed To Death After Argument, Accused On The Run: Cops

A woman working at a clothing store was allegedly stabbed to death near Azampura in Hyderabad on Friday night, prompting police to launch an investigation and AIMIM MLA Ahmad Balala to criticise the city's law-and-order situation.

The victim, identified as Tahera Banu, a resident of Chanchalguda, was working at a clothing shop.

According to the police briefing, the incident occurred between 8 pm and 9.30 pm. An acquaintance allegedly approached Banu near the shop and an argument ensued. The man reportedly attacked her multiple times with a knife before fleeing the scene.

She was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was subsequently moved to another hospital for further procedures.

DCP Kiran Khare, of Charminar Zone, said police reached the scene after receiving information about the incident. Investigators collected forensic evidence, blood samples and the suspected weapon, and were examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence.

Police were also investigating reports of alleged harassment before the attack. The motive and circumstances leading to the murder remain under investigation.

Addressing the incident, Malakpet MLA Ahmad Balala strongly condemned the killing and called for stricter policing and speedy trials in murder cases.

"The policing inside Hyderabad has become weak," Balala said, urging the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to strengthen law and order. He argued that swift trials and timely punishment were necessary to deter violent crime.

Balala also said the victim had five children and called for those responsible to be punished.

Police have registered a murder case and are pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspect. The investigation is continuing, and the allegations against the suspected attacker have yet to be established in court.