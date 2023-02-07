BJP Skips Bengal All-Party Meet, Says Opposition Not Allowed To Speak

BJP's allegation was dubbed as "baseless" by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The BJP on Tuesday skipped the all-party meeting convened by West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, contending that the opposition is not allowed to speak on such occasions, an allegation dubbed as "baseless" by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The speaker had convened the all-party meeting ahead of the budget session, which will begin on Wednesday with Governor C V Ananda Bose's address.

"What is the use of going to an all-party meeting when we are not allowed to speak? It is the ruling party that calls the shots. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman's post, which belongs to the main opposition party, has also been given to an MLA who has switched over to TMC," BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga stated.

BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani, who moved to the TMC after winning polls on a BJP ticket in 2021, is currently holding the post of PAC chairman.

Earlier, the post was held by senior leader Mukul Roy, who had also defected to the ruling TMC from the BJP just a month after the elections.

"A few days ago, one of our MLAs, Suman Kanjilal, joined the TMC. But he did not resign as BJP MLA. The Speaker has not taken any action on such defections," Tigga said.

Responding to the allegations, the speaker BJP leaders can approach him if they have any complaint.

"They have to understand the anti-defection laws first. I have not violated any rule as far as appointing a PAC chairperson is concerned," he said.

Echoing him, state parliamentary affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said the BJP has no respect for democratic norms.

"In the past, too, BJP leaders have skipped Business Advisory committee and all-party meetings The reasons cited by them and allegations levelled by them are baseless," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)