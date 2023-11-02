BJP Releases Third List Of 35 Candidates For Telangana Elections

The BJP is seeking to regain its momentum in the BRS-ruled Telangana (Representational)

The BJP released a list of 35 candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly of Telangana on Thursday.

The list was released after the BJP's Central Election Committee held a meeting on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Delhi to finalise the names of its remaining candidates for the Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls.

The meeting was attended by PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

According to the list, the BJP has fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy from the Jubilee Hills assembly seat. Deepak Reddy will face Congress Party candidate and former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin from this seat.

The list also contains three ST candidates and five SC candidates.

The BJP is seeking to regain its momentum in the BRS-ruled Telangana, where the Congress is eying a comeback.

The party has fielded three MPs in the Telangana polls.

Telangana is among five states going to the polls this month. Polling will be held in the state on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

