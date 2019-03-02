Top BJP Leaders Launch 3,500 Bike Rallies Across India Ahead Of Polls

BJP President Amit Shah inaugurates bike rally in Madhya Pradesh

Highlights Over a crore of karyakartas are taking part in Vijay Sankalp rally: BJP BJP chief Amit Shah launched the rally in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria More than 3,500 locations across 12 states chosen for Vijay Sankalp rally

Cranking up its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP today launched a nationwide mega motorcycle rally in which it claims over a crore workers are taking part to reach out to people across the country. Party chief Amit Shah launched the rally in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria, while Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged off the rally in Delhi. BJP workers have been asked to share the achievements of the Narendra Modi government with voters during the rally.

Dubbed 'Vijay Sankalp' rally, the BJP said that more than 3,500 locations have been chosen in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala. Sources say, the party hopes to leave its footprint in every constituency across the country before the Lok Sabha polls, due by May.

Flagging off a motorbike rally with @drharshvardhan at Gulabi Bagh, near NTS Hospital, Shastri Nagar, Sadar Bazaar Assembly, Chandni Chowk Parliament constituency. #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai#BJPVijaySankalpBikeRallypic.twitter.com/nuyGCT7CWs — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 2, 2019

Addressing the bike rally, Amit Shah slammed the opposition for raising doubts over Tuesday's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot. "Polls should be held to make the country and its economy strong, to give Pakistan a befitting reply and not to fulfill the desires of ageing leaders and a family's prince to become the prime minister," Mr Shah said, in an apparent dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Shah trained his guns at Mr Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. "During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, maximum number of terrorists has been eliminated in the country," he claimed.

BJP President Amit Shah at a rally in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh: Today Pakistan has been isolated internationally, nobody is ready to support it. This kind of diplomatic victory was brought by BJP's Narendra Modi government. pic.twitter.com/l4wtMmGljY — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2019

The Congress and other opposition parties have been critical of the BJP's election campaigns amid the critical situation at the India-Pakistan border. "We did not go out and hold rallies, public meeting and address party workers, and in fact we cancelled key meetings", the Congress had said, in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and India targeting the Jaish terror camp across the Line of Control.

"Not only the Prime Minister, we have the party president, home minister and other ministers fanning out all over the country addressing purely political meetings, party workers and booth workers meetings and claiming credit for what the IAF did," said the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignored opposition attacks on Thursday and addressed millions of booth level workers via video conference. PM Modi's interaction with BJP workers was the world's largest video conference, claimed his party, as he spoke to over a crore people spread across 15,000 locations.