India Safe Under PM Modi's 'Strong, Decisive' Leadership: Amit Shah

"Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons": Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah today said that the Indian Air Force's strikes on terror camps across the Line Of Control underscores the will and resolve a new India. He said that the strikes show that India is "safe" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"I congratulate and salute the bravery and valour of our armed forces.

Today's action further demonstrates that India is safe and secure under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Nrendra Modi," he said.

"Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons," Mr Shah added.

India carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" across the Line of Control early this morning to target the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was planning more attacks in the country after Pulwama, the government said on Tuesday. India struck the biggest camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and a "very large number" of terrorists were eliminated, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.