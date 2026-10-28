BJP Picks Hardeep Puri For Rajya Sabha Bypoll From Madhya Pradesh

The BJP on Wednesday announced the name of Union Minister Hardeep Puri as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, ending days of suspense over the Minister's future.

The BJP central election committee has approved Puri's name for the bypoll, the party said in a statement.

The announcement comes as preparations are underway for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh, which fell vacant following the resignation of former Union Minister L Murugan.

The Union Minister, the only Sikh minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, was earlier elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. His current Rajya Sabha term ends in November. Earlier when the BJP announced names of eight candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in UP, there was no mention of Puri's name.

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The party has sent Puri, 74, the Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, to the Rajya Sabha twice. He also contested the Lok Sabha elections but lost.

The last date for filing nominations is November 2, with scrutiny scheduled for November 3. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures has been fixed as November 5.

Voting will take place on November 12, between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm, followed by the counting of votes on the same day at 5:00 pm.

