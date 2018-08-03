BJP To Back Coalition Partner In Meghalaya Bypolls

BJP has opted to support the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's party candidate in the Meghalaya bypolls.

The Congress on Thursday announced its candidates for the two Meghalaya assembly by-elections from South Tura and Ranikor to be held on August 23.

But the BJP, which is part of the National People's Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, has decided not to contest the by-elections and support the NPP candidate and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma from South Tura assembly seat.

However, the party is yet to decide which of the coalition partners should it extend its support to for the Ranikor by-poll.

Three parties which are part of the coalition government - United Democratic Party, People's Democratic Front and NPP - are fielding their candidates for the Ranikor bypoll.

The Congress is supporting former Garo student's union leader Jackuish K Sangma as party candidate for the Ranikor bypoll, while retired principal of Tura Government Public School, Charlotte W Momin will contest the South Tura by-election against Conrad.

Jackuish K Sangma will take on former Congress legislator and NPP candidate MM Danggo, People's Democratic Front nominee PN Syiem and United Democratic Party's Pius Marwein.

South Tura Assembly constituency is expected to have a three-cornered contest as former independent legislator John Leslee Sangma is expected to contest the by-poll.

The two seats fell vacant following the resignation of NPP legislator Agatha Sangma from South Tura Assembly seat to pave way for her brother and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to contest the by-election in order to retain the chief ministership.

Former public works department minister and five-time Congress legislator from Ranikor constituency, Martin Danggo resigned as member of the state assembly and joined the ruling NPP after the government announced the creation of Ranikor civil sub-division.