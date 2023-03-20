Chaos, Walkout In Meghalaya Assembly Over Governor's Speech In Hindi

The MLA said the Centre can't impose Hindi on the people of Meghalaya.

The first day of the Meghalaya assembly budget session saw massive disruption during governor Phagu Chauhan's speech. Mr Chauhan was addressing the assembly in Hindi which enraged the MLAs of the Voice of the People's Party or VPP.

VPP legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit had a heated exchange with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over the speech before he staged a walkout. Mr Basaiawmoit said that Meghalaya is not a Hindi-speaking state and the Governor's speech in Hindi is against the sentiments of the people.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma intervened and said that such kind of behaviour from an elected senior MLA was not expected.

Assembly Speaker, Thomas A Sangma, said that he would allow the Governor to address the House in Hindi since a written speech in English was circulated among all the members.

However, NPP legislator and Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said they were finding it difficult to follow the language even though a written speech in English was provided to them.

This comes as several non-Hindi-speaking states in the south and east are accusing the Centre of "Hindi imposition".