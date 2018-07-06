Meghalaya Chief Minister Rubbishes Reports Of PDF Pulling Out Of Alliance

Conrad Sangma said PDF might have issues within the party with regard to coalition politics in KHADC

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today said the four-month-old Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government is "stable" and rubbished media reports of coalition partner People's Democratic Front pulling out of the alliance.

The MDA comprises the National People's Party (NPP) with 19 MLAs, the United Democratic Party (UDP) with 7 MLAs, the PDF with 4 MLAs, the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP with 2 MLAs each, the NCP with 1 MLA and two Independents MLAs in the House of 60.

"The government is stable. I had a talk with them (PDF MLAs) and there is no question of their withdrawal," the chief minister said on the sideline of a programme.

He said all MDA partners were "committed" to completing the five-year term.

Mr Sangma's statement came in the wake of media reports of PDF chief P N Syiem, who is also the chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), reportedly threatening to pull out of the MDA.

Mr Sangma said the PDF might have some issues within the party with regard to the coalition politics in the KHADC.

The chief minister, however, added that the issues of the district council might not necessarily affect the alliance government, and cited the example of how the coalition partner UDP is supporting the Congress in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.

PDF MLA and Meghalaya Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh told PTI, "We are moving ahead with the policies and programmes of the government and we are not withdrawing support."

He said it was childish on the part of Syiem to make such alleged statements without first consulting the MLAs concerned.

Currently, the strength of the Meghalaya Assembly stands at 58 after Congress MLA Martin M Danggo and NPP MLA Agatha K Sangma resigned.

Mr Danggo resigned as he will join the ruling NPP while Agatha resigned to make way for Conrad Sangma to get elected to the state Assembly.

Conrad Sangma is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Tura.